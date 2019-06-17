Chef Jeff from Elote Cafe shares a recipe for smoked salmon that will surely satisfy your taste buds.
INGREDIENTS
Cheese spread
• 8 tostadas
• 8 ounces of cream cheese
• 2 chipotle chilies
• 1 teaspoon of sherry vinegar
• 1/4 teaspoon of salt
• 1/4 teaspoon of pepper
For salmon
• 6 ounces of smoked salmon
• 4 cups of chopped shredded lettuce
• 1/2 cup of onion diced
• 1/2 cup of roasted corn cut from the cob
• 1/2 cup of julienne radish
• 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro
• 1 large avocado, diced
• 1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil
• 3 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar
• 1/2 teaspoon of salt
• 1/2 teaspoon of pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
For cheese spread
Put all of the ingredients except for the tostadas in a food processor and blend until smooth. Put cheese mix aside in refrigerator until ready to use
For the salmon
Put everything except salmon in a big bowl and mix well.
Then take about 1 or 2 tablespoon of cheese mixture and spread on each tostada with a few slices of salmon and then top with the salad. Serve immediately.
