Cookbook author Barbara Fenzl shares a recipe for a salmon quesadilla great for an afternoon delight.
INGREDIENTS
• 1/4 cup mild goat cheese
• 1/4 cup cream cheese, at room temperature
• 3 flour tortillas (8-inch in diameter)
• 1 poblano chile, roasted, peeled, seeded, and cut into strips
• 1 red bell pepper, roasted, peeled, seeded, and cut into strips
• 1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and cut into thin slices
• 1/4 cup finely chopped shallots
• 2 ounces smoked salmon, cut into strips
INSTRUCTIONS
In a small bowl, mix together goat cheese and cream cheese until smooth and creamy.
Spread 1/3 of the mixture over half of each flour tortilla.
Divide poblano and red bell pepper strips evenly over the 3 halves of the flour tortillas.
Layer avocado slices over pepper strips and top with chopped shallots.
Divide salmon evenly among tortilla halves.
Fold tortillas over, pressing to seal.
Heat a non-stick skillet over medium high heat and toast folded tortillas until the cheese melts and they are brown on one side.
Turnover and brown on other side.
Cut each quesadilla into 4 wedges and serve immediately.