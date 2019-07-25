Owner and Chef Phil "The Grill" Johnson from the Trap Haus' BBQ shares a fabulous recipe for short ribs.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 1/2 pounds of Prime beef short ribs
• 4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
• 4 tablespoon of beef rub, (or equal parts salt and fresh ground pepper)
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat smoker to 225 degrees Fahrenheit (we used cherry wood)
Trim excess fat and membrane off of the ribs, coat in olive oil and your rub. Be sure to get all sides of the beef.
Place beef on the smoker for about 3 hours, until the color is mahogany and a nice crust has set. After the first hour during the smoke period, start spraying the meat every 30 minutes
At about the 3-hour mark, Wrap (optional) – you can either wrap in foil or place in a baking dish along with your bath ingredients and then cover with foil for about two hours If you don’t wrap, make sure to keep smoking. You are looking for an internal temperature of 200 degrees.
Serve when the beef is tender and almost falling off the bone. If they appear rubbery or spongy, they are not quite cooked yet, so keep going until it reaches 200 – 205 degrees.
