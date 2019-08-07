Owner and Chef Maggie from Wisked Away shares an easy recipe for a skillet pizza.
INGREDIENTS
• 1/2 pound of sweet Italian sausage
• 1 medium onion thinly sliced
• 1 cup of sliced mushrooms
• 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil
• 1 store-bought pizza dough
• 12 ounces of Mozzarella cheese sliced
• 1 1/2 of ounces sliced pepperoni
• 1/2 cup pizza sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 450F.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook sausage until lightly browned and almost cooked through, approximately 5 minutes.
Add mushrooms and onions and continue to cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Remove sausage mixture from pan.
Next, coat the skillet with the extra virgin olive oil. Put your dough down into the pan and push it up around the sides about 1 1/2 inches. Let rest for a few minutes.
Place half of the cheese slices on top of the dough. Then add the sauce, sausage mixture and pepperoni. Top with remaining mozzarella cheese.
Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese and sauce are bubbly.
Let rest for 5-10 minutes before cutting. Serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.