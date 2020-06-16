Try this amazing dish! Full recipe: https://bit.ly/2Bek2mG

Chef Joey Maggiore from The Maggiore Group shares a recipe for a wonderful dinner plate of eggplant.

INGREDIENTS

• 2 pounds eggplant

• 8 basil leaves

• 1 cup Parmesan cheese

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 clove garlic

• 4 cups of tomato puree

• oil (to fry the eggplants)

• 1 cup flour

• salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Wash and dry the eggplants, and then slice them lengthwise, roughly ½ inch thick each.

Pour the olive oil and the garlic cloves in a large pan set over medium-high heat.

Cook down until wilted and then add the tomato puree and basil leaves; salt to season.

Pour oil in a large frying pan set over high heat.

Dredge eggplant lightly in flour.

Fry the eggplant slices on each side till golden brown.

Set on a paper towel to dry.

Pour a little if the tomato sauce in a baking dish and then lay down a single layer of eggplant slices.

Top with a parmigian & basil slices. Repeat the sauce .

Add another layer of eggplant slices, and another layer of sauce.

Top with Parmesan cheese.

