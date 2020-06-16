Chef Joey Maggiore from The Maggiore Group shares a recipe for a wonderful dinner plate of eggplant.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 pounds eggplant
• 8 basil leaves
• 1 cup Parmesan cheese
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 clove garlic
• 4 cups of tomato puree
• oil (to fry the eggplants)
• 1 cup flour
• salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Wash and dry the eggplants, and then slice them lengthwise, roughly ½ inch thick each.
Pour the olive oil and the garlic cloves in a large pan set over medium-high heat.
Cook down until wilted and then add the tomato puree and basil leaves; salt to season.
Pour oil in a large frying pan set over high heat.
Dredge eggplant lightly in flour.
Fry the eggplant slices on each side till golden brown.
Set on a paper towel to dry.
Pour a little if the tomato sauce in a baking dish and then lay down a single layer of eggplant slices.
Top with a parmigian & basil slices. Repeat the sauce .
Add another layer of eggplant slices, and another layer of sauce.
Top with Parmesan cheese.