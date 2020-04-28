Cookbook Author Barb Fenzl shares a recipe for shrimp tacos with a green chile sauce easy to make.
INGREDIENTS
for sauce
• 1-pound of tomatillos, husked, washed, and cut in half
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 cup coarsely chopped white onion
• 2 cloves of garlic, chopped
• 2 serranos, seeded and chopped
• 2 cups cilantro leaves
• 2 teaspoons salt
• 1/2 cup of roasted, peeled, and diced green chiles
• 4 green onions, coarsely chopped
• 1 tablespoon lime juice
• 1 teaspoon sugar
• 1/4 cup of heavy cream (optional)
for shrimp
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 cup chopped white onion
• 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
• 1 serrano chile, seeded and finely diced
• 1-pound large shrimp (31-40 per pound)
• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
• 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
• 12 corn tortillas, warmed
• 1/2 cup finely grated cotija cheese (optional)
• Diced avocado
INSTRUCTIONS
Sauce: Preheat a broiler.
Put the tomatillo halves, skin side up, on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet.
Broil until blistered and lightly browned, about 10 minutes.
Transfer to a blender.
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and, over medium heat, cook the onion and garlic until softened, about 5 minutes.
Add to the blender along with 1 cup of water, the serranos, cilantro, salt, chiles, and green onions.
Purée until smooth, about 2 minutes.
Add lime juice, sugar and cream; taste and adjust seasoning.
Shrimp: Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.
Add onion, garlic and serrano and sauté until soft, about 5 minutes.
Add the shrimp, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring shrimp is cooked, about 3 minutes.
Remove from heat and add the mayonnaise. Set aside.
Spoon some of the sauce into each warm corn tortilla, top with three shrimp, sprinkle with cheese and garnish with avocado.
Serve immediately and enjoy!