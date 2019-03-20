Shrimp Po’ Boy
Ingredients:
4 ½” French bread, toasted
8 fried shrimp, marinated
3 tbsp Remoulade
1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce
2 tomato slices
4 pickle chips
Directions:
1. Cut French bread the length of a wood pick (4 ½”) then cut in half
2. Brush bread with butter and toast to golden brown
3. Place flour shaker over empty bowl and add shrimp into flour shaker. Shake off extra marinade then place shaker in flour bowl
4. Shake well, coating shrimp in flour mix
5. Fry shrimp on 350 for 4 minutes until light golden brown
6. Add Remoulade to both side of the French bread then build from the bottom bun
7. Add shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes then pickles
8. Add top bun, place two wood picks at bottom left and top right of sandwich
9. Cut sandwich at a diagonal
Po’ Boy Marinade
Ingredients:
1 cup buttermilk
1 tsp hot sauce
shrimp, 31-40 de-veined, no tail
Directions:
1. Mix buttermilk and hot sauce in mixing bowl
2. Add shrimp to bowl and allow to rest in the refrigerator for 2-24 hours
Po’ Boy Flour
Ingredients:
1 pint all purpose flour
1 sleeves Ritz crackers
1/4 cup corn starch
1.5 tbsp kosher salt
1 tbsp creole seasoning
1 tbsp garlic powder
1 tbsp thyme
1 tsp onion powder
Directions:
1. Grind Ritz crackers in robo-coupe, create powder
2. Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl
Quick Pickles
Ingredients:
2 lbs Persian cucumbers, sliced 3/8” thick
1 pint water
1 pint cider vinegar
½ cup champagne vinegar
¼ cup granulated sugar
¼ cup kosher salt
¼ cup dill, rough chopped
4 cloves garlic, crushed
2 tbsp celery seed
1 tbsp pickling spice
1 tsp red pepper flakes
1 tsp black peppercorns
1 tpp mustard seeds
Directions:
1. In large pot, bring all ingredients (except for cucumbers) to boil
2. Pour boiling mixture over cucumbers in a mason jar; move to refrigerator to cool completely
