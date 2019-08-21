Chef Jennifer Russo from The Market Restaurant and Bar shares a recipe for a tasty dish with shrimp and grits.
INGREDIENTS
• 3 ears of corn blanched & removed from cob
• 2 cups of low sodium chicken broth
• 1 cup whole milk
• 3/4 cups of grits * not instant
• 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter
• Kosher salt
• Freshly ground pepper
• 1/4 cup of olive oil
• 2 garlic cloves thinly sliced
• 2 tablespoons of butter
• 1 1/2 pounds of large shrimp
INSTRUCTIONS
Grate 2 ears of corn on the large holes of a box grater over a medium bowl, catching as much juice as possible, set aside.
Cut kernels from remaining ear of corn into another medium bowl, set aside.
Bring broth, milk and 1 1/2 cups of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat so liquid is at a simmer and gradually whisk in grits.
Simmer, whisking often, until grits are very tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Mix in butter and reserved grated corn, season with salt and pepper.
Fifteen minutes after you have added grits to saucepan, heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.
Cook garlic, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Add reserved kernels and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and beginning to pep, about 3 minutes.
Add shrimp and cook, tossing occasionally, until cooked through, about 4 minutes. Finish with 2 tablespoons butter.
Serve shrimp and corn over grits topped with chives.