Owner and Chef Joey Maggiore from The Maggiore Group shares a recipe for pasta full of seafood medley flavors.
INGREDIENTS
• 3 tablespoons Xtra virgin olive oil
• 1/2
• 3 garlic minced
• 1/4 teaspoon Calabrian chili
• 28 ounce can San Marzano Whole Tomatoespureed in a blender or food processor
• salt and pepper to taste
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 12 ounces spaghetti or other long pasta
• 1/2 pound shrimp peeled and deveined, leave tails on if desired for nicer presentation U12 or larger
• 1/2 pound mussels scrubbed and de-bearded
• 2 tablespoons parsley chopped
• Torn basil
• Pinch saffron
• 1 cup white wine
• 2 cups clam juice
• 1 unsalted butter
• 2 large chopped tomato
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat the olive oil in a large pan with garlic.
Add the shrimp brown both sides then add mussels & chopped tomatoes & basil salt and pepper.
Add white wine & saffron let reduce, then add clam juice and tomato herb sauce.
Let simmer for 6 minutes until mussels have opened.
Add butter to thicken sauce.
Remove the sauce into another pan & add the al dente pasta.
Sautéed the pasta with the reduced sauce & add parsley.
Put pasta in bowl and all all ingredients in and enjoy