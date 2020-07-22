Pasta and seafood? Yes please! Full recipe: https://bit.ly/2WP6y94

Owner and Chef Joey Maggiore from The Maggiore Group shares a recipe for pasta full of seafood medley flavors.

INGREDIENTS

• 3 tablespoons Xtra virgin olive oil

• 1/2

• 3 garlic minced

• 1/4 teaspoon Calabrian chili

• 28 ounce can San Marzano Whole Tomatoespureed in a blender or food processor

• salt and pepper to taste

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 12 ounces spaghetti or other long pasta

• 1/2 pound shrimp peeled and deveined, leave tails on if desired for nicer presentation U12 or larger

• 1/2 pound mussels scrubbed and de-bearded

• 2 tablespoons parsley chopped

• Torn basil

• Pinch saffron

• 1 cup white wine

• 2 cups clam juice

• 1 unsalted butter

• 2 large chopped tomato

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat the olive oil in a large pan with garlic. 

Add the shrimp brown both sides then add mussels & chopped tomatoes & basil salt and pepper. 

Add white wine & saffron let reduce, then add clam juice and tomato herb sauce.

Let simmer for 6 minutes until mussels have opened.

Add butter to thicken sauce. 

Remove the sauce into another pan & add the al dente pasta.

Sautéed the pasta with the reduced sauce & add parsley. 

Put pasta in bowl and all all ingredients in and enjoy

