Chef Christopher Collins from The Collins Small Batch Kitchen, brings us Shrimp and Bacon Roll and a Two Potato Salad for our enjoyment.
INGREDIENTS
Shrimp and Bacon Roll
• 1 lb 16 ct shrimp
• 1 gallon water
• ½ cup old bay
• ½ cup of sugar
• ¼ cup kosher salt
• 2 tbsp lemon juice
• 1 tbsp red pepper flake
• 4 bay leaves
• 1 lb bacon - cooked then chopped
INSTRUCTIONS
Boil Shrimp
Mix all ingredients in large pot and bring to boil. Except for the bacon.
Add shrimp and cook for 3 minutes
Strain and shock in ice water for 5 seconds. Remove from ice water, drain well
INGREDIENTS
Old Bay Mayo
• 1 cups mayonnaise
• 1 tbsp Angry Sauce
• 1 tbsp lemon juice
• 1 tsp salt
• ½ tsp Old Bay
• 3 tbsp celery, diced
• 1 tbsp shallots, minced
• 2 x freshly baked rolls
INSTRUCTIONS
In a mixing bowl combine mayonnaise, angry sauce, lemon juice, salt and old bay
In a separate mixing bowl add shrimp and chopped bacon, celery, shallots and 3 heaping tbsp of Old Bay Mayo. Mix gently with your hands
Toast the outside of the bun and portion 4-5 ounces of shrimp/bacon mixture into each roll.
INGREDIENTS
Two Potato Salad
• 2 lbs sweet potato peeled cut 1" cubes
• 2 lbs yukon golds cut 1" cubes peel on
• 1 cup cooked bacon chopped
• 1 ¼ cup mayo
• ½ cup green onion
• 4 stalks celery small dice
• ¼ cup creole mustard
• 4 jalapenos seeded and small dice
• 2 tbsp chopped tarragon
• ¼ cup arugula
INSTRUCTIONS
Place the sweet potatoes and yukon golds in sperate sauce pots, cover with water by 2 inches. Add a tsp of salt to each pot and bring to boil
Cook until potatoes are fork tender , (15 min sweet potato) (12 min yukons)
Strain potatoes and let cool completely in walk-in
Mix remaining ingredients (except arugula) in a mixing bowl.
Add chilled potatoes and place in third pan.
To serve – mix 1 cup potato salad with ¼ cup of arugula and garnish with sea salt pepper and old bay
