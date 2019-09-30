Owner and Chef Maggie of the Whisked Away Cooking School shares a recipe for a shredded brussels sprout salad.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts, very thinly sliced
• 1/2 cup dried cranberries
• 1/2 cup pecans, toasted and chopped
• 1/4 cup gorgonzola cheese crumbles
• 2 gala apples, chopped
• 4 1/2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
for maple-balsamic vinaigrette
• 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
• 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
• 1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons pure maple syrup
• 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
• salt and pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Add Brussels sprouts to a large bowl with dried cranberries, pecans, gorgonzola cheese, and chopped apples. Set aside.
Add ingredients for Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette together in a jar then shake to combine.
Pour over salad then toss to coat.