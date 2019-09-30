Owner and Chef Maggie of the Whisked Away Cooking School shares a recipe for a shredded brussels sprout salad.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts, very thinly sliced

• 1/2 cup dried cranberries

• 1/2 cup pecans, toasted and chopped

• 1/4 cup gorgonzola cheese crumbles

• 2 gala apples, chopped

• 4 1/2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

for maple-balsamic vinaigrette

• 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

• 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• 1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons pure maple syrup

• 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

• salt and pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Add Brussels sprouts to a large bowl with dried cranberries, pecans, gorgonzola cheese, and chopped apples. Set aside.

Add ingredients for Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette together in a jar then shake to combine.

Pour over salad then toss to coat.

