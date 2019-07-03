Chef Jeff from Elote Cafe shares an easy recipe for seasoned biscuits.
INGREDIENTS
• 3 cups flour for the biscuit dough
• 6 tablespoons sugar
• 1 tablespoon salt
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• 1 teaspoon pepper
• 1 teaspoon chipotle powder
• 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic
• 6 tablespoons lard, preferably homemade
• 2 1/2 cups of whole buttermilk
• 1 cup flour + 1 cup Maseca for dusting and forming biscuit
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat an oven to 400˚.
Combine the 3 cups flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, black pepper, chipotle
powder, and garlic in a bowl.
Add the lard and work it in with your fingertips until it is well incorporated, and no large lumps remain.
Add the buttermilk. It will be messy; Once the flour grabs the
buttermilk you can mix it well together. Be sure, no raw flour is left, but don’t overmix because that can cause tougher biscuits.
The dough will be about the texture of mashed potatoes.
Combine 1 cup of flour and 1 cup of Maseca in a separate bowl.
Using well-floured hands, gloves, or a spoon, scoop up a half cup of the soft dough and drop it into the flour-Maseca mixture.
Remove the portion of dough from the bowl and toss it back and forth in your hands very gently to shake off excess flour.
Place it in a biscuit pan or a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. (I use a well-seasoned cast-iron biscuit pan.) Repeat with the rest of the dough.
Bake 30 minutes.
Have some melted butter ready so that when you take the hot, golden biscuits from the oven you can brush their tops with it.
