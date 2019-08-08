Chef Jeff from Elote Cafe shares a recipe for a great steak dinner that is sure to be delicious.
INGREDIENTS
for steaks
• 4 - 6-ounce skirt steaks
• 1/2 teaspoon of salt
• 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
• 1/2 teaspoon of granulated garlic
• 2 teaspoons of fresh lime juice
• 2 teaspoons of olive oil
for the hash
• 1 cup of diced zucchini
• 1 cup of fresh cut corn
• 1 cup of cooked black beans drained
• 1/2 cup of chopped onion
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 1 teaspoon of mexican oregano
• 1/2 teaspoon of cumin
• 1 teaspoon of chimayo chile powder
• 3 tablespoons of rice oil
for sauce
• 1 cup of diced zucchini
• 1 cup of fresh cut corn
• 1 cup of cooked black beans drained
• 1/2 cup of chopped onion
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 1 teaspoon of mexican oregano
• 1/2 teaspoon of cumin
• 1 teaspoon of chimayo chile powder
• 3 teaspoons of rice oil
INSTRUCTIONS
for steak
In a bowl combine oil, juice, salt, pepper and garlic and stir to combine toss steaks in the mixture to coat and set aside for 30 minutes to 3 hours to marinate.
When the other components are ready heat a pan over medium high heat and sear the steak on both sides for about 3 minutes per side until well browned.
for hash
Heat the oil in a large skillet until very hot then add the squash, corn and onion and cook stirring occasionally until lightly browned about 5 minutes.
Add remaining ingredients and stir to combine well.
Lower heat and cook for 2 more minutes until flavors are well integrated set aside warm.
for sauce
Heat oil over medium high heat in a saucepan, add flour and maseca and cook while stirring until flour begins to brown a bit.
Then add onion and garlic cook for about 30 more seconds then add chile and cook for 30 seconds stirring all the while and being careful not to burn.
Add remaining spices and slowly add water while stirring to make a smooth sauce, simmer for about 8 minutes over low heat and keep warm.
to plate
Pour about 1/2 cup sauce onto 4 plates then divide the hash evenly in the center of each plate.
Slice each steak across the grain and fan slices over the hash serve garnished with cilantro if desired and serve with flour tortillas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.