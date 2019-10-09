Chef Christopher from the Wrigley Mansion shares an easy recipe for seared scallops.

INGREDIENTS

• Sea scallops

• Kosher salt to taste

• Freshly ground black pepper to taste

• 1 tablespoon oil

• 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

INSTRUCTIONS

Remove catch muscle if needed. Season with salt and pepper.

Heat oil in a large stainless steel or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.

Place scallops in the pan in a single layer, leaving about an inch of space between each one.

The first scallop should sizzle on contact with the pan; if not, wait a few seconds for the pan to get hot.

Cook scallops until golden brown on the bottom, about 2 minutes, then flip using tongs. (If the scallop doesn’t release easily, give it a few extra seconds in the pan.) Add butter, and swirl to coat scallops.

Cook the scallops until both sides are seared golden brown and sides are fully opaque, about 2-3 minutes more. The scallops should feel firm but tender.

Serve immediately.

Recommended for you