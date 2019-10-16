Owner and Chef Matt from Fat Ox Restaurant shares a recipe full of flavor for a delicious foie gras.
INGREDIENTS
for foie gras
• 4 - 2 ounces of slices Foie Gras
• 8 tokyo turnips
• 1-2 Granny Smith apples
• 4-6 ounces of bacon
• 1 shallot
• 2 cloves garlic
• 2 tablespoons of white wine
• 1 bay leaf
• 1/4 -1/2 cup of chicken stock
for cider gastrique
• 1 cup cider
• 1 cup cider vinegar
• 1/2 cup of honey
• 1 thumb size piece of ginger
• 1 tablespoon of neutral oil
• 1 tablespoon of cracked black pepper
• 1 teaspoon of salt
• 1 whole shallot – shaved thin
• 3 cloves garlic – shaved thin
• 3 sprigs thyme
• 1 fresh bay leaf
INSTRUCTIONS
for foie gras
Score and salt foie gras, keep cold.
Peel turnips, slice into quarters, reserve green tops. Cut apples into batons. Cut bacon into 1/4 -inch lardon.
In a medium sauté pan on medium- high heat add bacon. Cook bacon until caramelized but not dry, remove and place on towels. Reserve bacon fat.
In a medium pan add bacon fat, shallot, garlic and bay leaf, cook 2-3 min. Deglaze with white wine.
Add turnip tops, blanched turnips and apples. Sautee until apples are tender.
Add stock if needed. Add bacon, season with salt. Serve or reserve.
for cider gastrique
Sauté shallot and garlic on medium heat 2-3 minutes in oil. Add thyme, bay leaf and honey.
Bring honey to a boil, add the rest of the ingredients and reduce until syrup consistency.
Remove ginger, thyme and bayleaf. Adjust for salt and vinegar. Reserve at room temp.
to plate
Sear foie gras in a cast iron pan on very high heat. Flip foie when it is brown on one side.
Place on a separate pan or plate and finish cooking in oven until warm in the middle.
Place apple, turnip, bacon mixture on plate. Foie on top and drizzle with gastrique.
Optional: Garnish with toasted sesame seed, orange peel and ginger crumble