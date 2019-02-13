Seared Duck with Champagne Roasted Carrots
& Citrus Salad
Yields: 2 servings
Ingredients:
10-12 each Baby purple carrots (about ½” diameter)
To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 knob Fresh ginger, peeled, cut into 1/8” thick pucks (about thumb size)
2 large cloves Garlic, smashed
2 sprigs Fresh thyme
2 sprigs Rosemary
2 Tbsp. Champagne
1 Tbsp. Butter
1 Tbsp. Canola oil
2 each Duck breasts, skin scored slightly, seasoned with salt & pepper
1 cup Arugula
1 small Fennel bulb, sliced very thin on a mandolin or by hand
1 recipe Champagne Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
1 each Blood orange, segmented (substitute navel orange)
1/3 cup Vanilla Scented Almonds (recipe follows)
Directions:
1. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Toss together the carrots, salt, pepper, ginger, garlic, thyme, rosemary, Champagne, and butter. Transfer to a small ovenproof casserole fitted with a lid and roast for 18-20 minutes until carrots are flexible but still firm.
2. Meanwhile, heat a non-stick sauté pan over low heat. Add oil and place duck breasts in the pan, skin side down. Slowly render the duck fat while crisping the skin, about 10-15 minutes. Turn breast over and sear the other side for about a minute. Breast should be medium-rare. Remove duck from the pan and allow to rest 4-5 minutes before slicing.
3. In a large mixing bowl, toss the arugula and shaved fennel with a pinch of salt and just enough of the vinaigrette to barely coat the arugula and fennel.
4. Divide the salad between two plates, placing it in the center. Slice the duck against the grain and place a breast atop each salad. Arrange the citrus segments over the visible greens and sprinkle with the almonds. Serve immediately along with the carrots in the vessel they were cooked in.
Champagne Vinaigrette
Yield: approx. 1/2 cup
Ingredients:
1 Tbsp. Shallot, minced
1/2 Tbsp. Garlic, minced
1 tsp Dijon mustard
2 Tbsp. Champagne vinegar
3 Tbsp. Olive oil
To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
1. Combine the shallot, garlic, mustard and vinegar in a mixing bowl. Slowly whisk in the oil. Season with salt & pepper.
Vanilla Scented Almonds
Yield: approx. 1/2 cup
Ingredients:
1/2 Tbsp. Canola oil
½ cup Almonds, slivered
¼ tsp. Vanilla extract
To taste Kosher salt
Directions:
1. Heat a small non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add oil to the pan and sprinkle in the almonds. Sprinkle the nuts with the vanilla extract and toss well. Sauté until lightly golden brown. Transfer to a small bowl, sprinkle with salt and set aside.
