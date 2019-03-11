Scallop Crudo in Passion Fruit with Lime Granita
4 Servings
Ingredients
Beets 4 OZ
Scallops 4 OZ
Passion Fruit Juice 2 OZ
Grapefruit Juice 2 OZ
Water 1/2 C
Lime Juice 2 T
Raw Sugar 1 T
Rum 1 t
1. Slice Beets as thinly as possible.
2. Place sliced Beets onto a nonstick sheet tray or a sheet tray lined with parchment paper.
3. Bake beets at 200 degrees for apx 4 hours until completely dried out.
4. Grind dried beets with a spice grinder or food processor.
5. Sieve the ground beets so you are left with only a fine powder. Set aside.
6. In bowl, combine Water , Lime Juice, Raw Sugar and Rum. Stir until sugar is dissolved.
7. Place the mixture into your freezer for apx 2 hours until frozen solid.
8. In a bowl, combine Passion Fruit Juice and Grapefruit Juice. Refrigerate.
9. Slice Scallops into ¼ inch medallions. Refreigerate covered until granite is frozen.
10. When you are ready to serve, lay out sliced Scallops onto a plate, pour 1 oz of the Passion Fruit / Grapefruit mix beside them.
11. Take granite out of the freezer. Using the tines of a fork, scrape the granite to get 1oz. Place granite on top of scallops.
12. Sieve a bit of beet powder on top on the Scallops.
13. Serve
