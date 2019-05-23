Chef and owner of Whisked Away Cooking School Maggie Norris shares a recipe for a savory and cool dip made with feta cheese.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound of feta cheese crumbled
• 1/4 pound of cream cheese softened
• 5 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil
• 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice
• 1 1/2 English cucumbers, halved, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch dice
• Salt and freshly ground pepper
• Toasted pita
INSTRUCTIONS
Puree the feta in a food processor. Add the cream cheese, 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice. Process until smooth and airy. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
In a medium bowl, toss the cucumbers with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.
Season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or up to 2 days.
Serve the whipped feta lightly chilled or at room temperature with the cucumbers and pita.
