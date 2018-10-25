Savory Buckwheat Galettes with Prosciutto and Mozzarella
Serves 4
For crepes:
2/3-cup bread flour or other high gluten flour
2/3 cups buckwheat flour
½ tsp. sea salt
4 oz. milk
8 oz. water
6 large eggs
1 oz. brown butter (prepared in advance by gently heating butter in a pan until browned)
1 oz. of butter for cooking crepes
For fillings:
4 eggs
4 slices prosciutto or ham
4 thinly sliced fresh mozzarella
4 basil leaves
Pinch of sea salt or Maldon salt
Preparation
In a large mixing bowl, mix flour with 6 eggs, salt, water, milk and brown butter. Cover and let rest (in the refrigerator) over night
Using an 8-inch non-stick sauté pan over medium heat, ladle batter into the pan in a thin layer and cook crepes on each side using a flexible spatula to flip once.
When batter is gone, and the crepes are made, return one crepe to a clean pan over low heat and add one slice of cheese, one slice ham or prosciutto, and one egg then fold over crepe ends just to the egg yoke and cover with a lid and finish cooking the crepe melting the cheese and cooking the egg. Repeat for the other three crepes.
Remove from pan and plate. Garnish with Maldon salt and fresh basil
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.