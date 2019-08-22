Chef Danielle from the Breadfruit and Rum Bar shares a recipe full of flavor to wake up the veggies for a nice side dish.
INGREDIENTS
for ginger lime marinade
• 1/2 cup of ginger minced
• 1/4 cup of honey
• 1 cup of apple cider vinegar
• 1/2 a teaspoon of salt
• 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon of onion powder
• 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper finely ground
• 1/2 cup of lime juice
• 1/4 cup plus 2 Tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
for the veggies
• 4 pounds of summer vegetables
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix all ingredients together expect for the veggies and set aside.
Preheat convection oven to 425 or conventional oven to 450 degrees.
Slice vegetables to approximately 1/4 inch thickness. Direction of cuts does not matter.
Toss in Ginger Lime Marinade.
Place coated vegetables on a sheet tray.
Put into oven for 5-10 minutes.
Time is based on how hard or soft the veggies your chose and how big you cut them.
At 5 minutes, test the veggies for tenderness. If too tough, bake for another 5 minutes.