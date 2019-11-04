Cookbook author Barbara Fenzl shares a recipe for a roasted red bell pepper dip that will go perfect with crackers.
INGREDIENTS
• 5 cloves garlic, unpeeled
• 1 teaspoon olive oil
• 3 red bell peppers, roasted, peeled, and seeded
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
• 4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
• 2 tablespoons crème fraiche (or sour cream)
• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
INSTUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Sprinkle olive oil over garlic cloves and wrap tightly in aluminum foil.
Place in oven for 45 to 60 minutes, or until cloves are soft. Cool.
Squeeze the soft garlic cloves from their peels into a food processor or blender.
Add red peppers and cumin; purée.
Add cream cheese and blend until smooth.
Transfer mixture to a bowl and fold in crème fraîche or sour cream; salt and pepper to taste.
Serve as a dip with fresh raw vegetables or spread on toasts or crackers.