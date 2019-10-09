Chef Christopher from Wrigley Mansion shares a recipe for a delicious side dish roasted fennel.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 fennel bulbs stalks cut off, bulbs halved lengthwise, then cut into wedges
• 2 tablespoons (or more) of extra virgin olive oil
• Salt and Pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Toss fennel wedges with olive oil, salt and pepper:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place the fennel wedges in a bowl and toss them with 1 to 2 tablespoons of olive oil, just enough to coat them, sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Roast the fennel: Arrange the fennel wedges on the pan and roast them for 15 minutes or until the fennel wedges are cooked through and beginning to caramelize at the edges.