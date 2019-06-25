Chef Christopher from the Wrigley Mansion shares a recipe for an easy chicken dinner plate.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 whole roasting chicken, 3-4 pounds
• Salt and pepper
• 1 bunch or 1/2 cup fresh thyme sprigs
• 1/2 cup of olive oil
• 8 medium peeled shallots
• 8 small heirloom carrots
• One of each: rutabaga, turnip and parsnip, peeled and quartered except parsnip should be cut in larger pieces
• 2 cups of water or chicken stock
• 4 cloves of garlic
• 4 ounces of unsalted butter
INSTRUCTIONS
Rub the chicken with salt, pepper and olive oil. Add thyme in the chicken cavity and season. Truss or tie the chicken and place in a roasting pan.
Roast in a 425-degree oven for 20 minutes on each side. Then add vegetables, thyme, garlic and turn the chicken breasts up for another 20 minutes of roasting.
Remove the chicken and vegetables from the pan and set the pan on the stove top on medium-high heat.
Deglaze the pan with water or chicken stock. Scrape the pan drippings. Cook down the liquid to desired consistency.
Strain the sauce through a fine mesh strainer or cheese cloth. Whisk in butter and season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste.
