Chef Christopher Collins from The Collins shares a recipe for charred cauliflower makes for a great side dish.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 head Cauliflower, cleaned & quartered
• 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
• 1/4 white onion, julienne
for sauce
• 1 cup yogurt
• 1/2 cup Tahini
• 3 garlic gloves
• 2 teaspoons anchovies, minced
• 1 tsp kosher salt
• 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
• juice of 1 lemon
• 1/4 cup water
INSTRUCTIONS
Pre heat oven to 400 degrees.
In a hot sauté pan add ½ cup extra virgin olive oil and bring to high heat.
Add cauliflower and white onions, the goal is to create a dark char.
Once you have caramelized the outside of the cauliflower and onions, place sauté pan in the oven for 5 minutes. (until cauliflower is easily pierced with as knife)
To create sauce, add all ingredients in blender except extra virgin olive oil.
Blend until smooth.
Slowly add extra virgin olive oil to emulsify sauce.
Remove cauliflower from oven and ladle sauce onto sauté pan.
Toss to coat and serve.