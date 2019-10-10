Chef Jeff from Elote Cafe Restaurant shares a recipe for a fresh and delightful roasted carrot and kale salad.
INGREDIENTS
for carrots
• 4 cups of carrots, sliced
• 1 teaspoon of salt
• 1 teaspoon of black pepper
• 1/2 teaspoon of cumin
• 1/4 cup of olive oil
• 2 tablespoons of water
for kale
• 4 cups shredded kale
• 2 radishes sliced thin
• Toasted pumpkinseed about 1/2
for salad dressing
• 1 cup olive oil
• 1/4 cup sherry vinegar
• 1/2 teaspoon of dijon mustard
• 1/4 teaspoon of salt
for ancho chile crema
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• 1 tablespoon of orange juice
• 1 1/2 teaspoon of ancho chile powder
• 1/4 teaspoon of salt
INSTRUCTIONS
for carrots
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
On a cast-iron skillet, I put that on the stove over medium heat and get it nice and hot meanwhile.
Toss the carrots in the olive oil and spices to coat them well add this to the skillet and when it starts to sizzle.
Sprinkle with the water shake well and put in the oven for about 20 minutes or until tender remove from the oven and let them cool.
for dressing
Mix well and set aside
for ancho chile crema
Mix well and refrigerate
to plate
Put the kale and radishes in a large bowl add the now cooled carrots and coat with the dressing.
Adding enough to make sure everything is moistened then divide this onto 4 plates.
Top with a tablespoon of the Crema And sprinkle with the pumpkin seeds.