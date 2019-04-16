Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese, Hazelnuts &
Orange Vinaigrette
Yield: 4 servings
2-3 bunches Baby beets, washed but not peeled (about 1lb without greens)
1 Tbsp Olive oil
To taste Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper
4 cups Mixed greens (about 4oz)
8 leaves Basil, torn
1 recipe Orange Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
4 oz Goat cheese
1/3 cup Hazelnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped
1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a bowl, toss the beets with the olive oil and season them with salt and pepper. Put the beets in a roasting pan and cover with foil. Roast until tender, about an hour depending on size. Test by piercing with a sharp, thin blade. It should easily slide through to their center. Allow to cool.
2. When they are cool enough to handle, peel the beets (you can rub the skin off with a paper towel) and cut them into manageable pieces.
3. Toss the greens and basil with just enough of the orange vinaigrette to barely coat each leaf; sprinkle in a few grains of kosher salt. Transfer greens to a serving platter or individual plates. In the same bowl, toss the beets with the remaining vinaigrette, a little salt and pepper, and arrange on and around the greens. Sprinkle the reserved orange segments over and around the salad followed by the crumbled goat cheese and chopped hazelnuts. If you have any dressing left over drizzle around the plate.
Orange Vinaigrette
3 each Oranges
As needed Orange juice (must have 1 cup juice total)
1 small Shallot, finely diced
½ tsp Coriander, toasted and ground
2 tsp White balsamic vinegar
2 Tbsp Olive oil
2 Tbsp Mint leaves, finely sliced
To taste Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper
1. With a micro-plane or fine grater, remove a generous teaspoon of zest from one of the oranges; reserve. Peel the oranges and holding them over a glass bowl to catch the juice, cut out the segments in between the membranes and set them aside. Squeeze the membranes to extract all the juice. You should have 1 cup orange juice; juice another orange if necessary.
2. In a small saucepan over medium high heat, reduce the orange juice by half (to ½ cup); cool. Transfer to a mixing bowl and whisk in shallot, coriander, vinegar, olive oil, and mint. Add the reserved zest and season to taste with salt and pepper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.