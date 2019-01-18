Rigatoni with Sausage, Spinach, and Goat Cheese
Yield: 4 servings
2 T olive oil
1 ea medium onion cut in half lengthwise and then thinly sliced
3/4lb sweet Italian sausage or a combination of sweet and spicy,
tt Salt
4 oz spinach, well washed and dried and coarsely chopped
1/2 pint cherry or grape tomatoes
3/4 pound rigatoni
2 T freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
2 T plain fresh goat cheese
1T chopped fresh parsley
• Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
• Heat the oil in a large, deep, sauté pan over medium-low heat and add the onion.
• Sauté until the onions are tender and begin to color, about 10 minutes.
• Crumble the sausage into the pan, increase the heat to medium-high and cook, breaking the sausage up as you stir, until the sausage is fully cooked.
• Cook the rigatoni until just shy of al dente.
• Before draining, reserve about 1 cup of the cooking water.
• Add the spinach and the tomatoes and a little of the pasta cooking liquid to the sausage and cook, tossing, until the spinach has wilted and the tomatoes are softened, about 3 minutes.
• Add the pasta, and more of the reserved cooking liquid and cook, the Parmigiano-Reggiano, and the goat cheese.
• Toss to distribute everything well and to lightly smash the tomatoes.
• Divide among warm bowls and sprinkle with parsley
Endive & Radicchio Salad with Pine Nut Dressing
1/4C. pine nuts, toasted
1/4C. fresh lemon juice
3T. honey
1/2C. extra-virgin olive oil
tt. crushed red pepper
tt. salt
For the dressing
• In a blender puree the pine nuts, lemon juice, honey, salt and crushed red pepper
• Slowly drizzle the olive into the blender on medium speed until a creamy mayonnaise like consistency is achieved.
• Transfer the dressing into a bowl and add two tablespoons of water. Whisk thoroughly.
To Plate
• In a bowl gently toss endive leaves, radicchio, and arugula with desired amount of dressing.
• On a plate or in bowl gently arrange all of the dressed lettuce and garnish with some shaved parmesan and toasted pine nuts if desired.
Roasted Autumn Squash with Neonata, Smoked Yogurt and Peppered Feta
2ea. Butternut squash
2ea. Delicatta squash
2ea. Acorn Squash
3T. Neonata Sauce (available at Italian grocers)
4T. Peppered Feta Cheese
2T. Smoked Yogurt (yogurt + 2 drops of liquid smoke)
For the squash
• Trim the top and bottom off the butternut squash to create a more stable and even surface to work with. Using a vegetable peeler, peel the skin off the squash then split in half lengthwise and remove the seeds.
• Cut the squash into large random pieces, but that are still roughly the same size. Set aside.
• Trim the top and bottom off the delicatta squash and split in half lengthwise leaving the skin on, but removing the seeds.
• Slice the squash about a half inch thick creating half circles. Set aside.
• Trip the top and bottom off the acorn squash and split in half lengthwise leaving the skin on, but removing the seeds.
• Slice the from top to bottom about in inch thick creating a “crescent moon” shape.
• Combine all the squash and place on a baking tray. Coat the squash evenly with the reserved olive oil and evenly distribute the fresh thyme amongst the squash.
• Season evenly with salt, and roast in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit or until tender.
• You should be able to easily penetrate the squash with a knife and remove with no resistance.
• Once cooked, immediately toss with the neonata.
To Plate
• Attractively arrange the roasted squash on a plate.
• Sprinkle the peppered feta over the squash, and “dot” with the smoked yogurt.
