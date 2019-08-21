Chef Jennifer Russo from The Market Restaurant and Bar shares a recipe for a delicious home cooked meal.
INGREDIENTS
for ricotta gnocchi
• 1-pound of fresh ricotta cheese, drained
• 2 large egg yolks
• 2 tablespoons of kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon of freshly grated nutmeg
• About 2 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour
for tomato sauce
• 2 cups of stewed tomatoes
• 1/2 cup of extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
• 1/4 cup of unsalted butter
• 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh flat leaf parsley
• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 1 cup of heavy cream
• 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil
pulled pork
• 1 medium onion finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon of dried oregano
• 2 dried bay leaves
• 1 can crushed tomatoes (28 ounces)
• 1 can whole tomatoes in puree (14.5 ounces)
• 2 teaspoons of coarse salt
• 1/2 teaspoon of freshly ground pepper
• 2 2/3 pounds boneless pork shoulder trimmed and halved crosswise
• 1 cup of spinach
• 1/2 cup sautéed mushrooms
INSTRUCTIONS
for gnocchi
Gently mix the cheese, egg yolks, salt and nutmeg in a large bowl until blended.
Using your hands, fold the flour gradually into the cheese mixture. You may need more flour depending on how well the cheese is drained.
Work the dough until it forms a loose ball, turn out onto lightly floured surface and knead once or twice.
Divide the dough into four pieces and form into a long rope about 3/4 inch in diameter. Lightly dust each rope with flour to prevent sticking when you cut them into gnocchi.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly dust it with flour. Cut the ropes into 3/4 inch long pieces and transfer each piece to the baking sheet.
Transfer the gnocchi to the baking sheet and refrigerate, uncovered, for up to 24 hours. (Do not cover with a damp cloth or the gnocchi will soften.)
After the gnocchi dry for 24 hours in the refrigerator, they can be transferred to a plastic container and frozen for up to 1 week. Let them thaw before cooking.
Fill a large saucepan with lightly salted water and bring to a boil over high heat. Gently drop the gnocchi into the water and cook for about 2 minutes, or until the gnocchi bob to the surface.
When they do, cook for 1 minute longer and then drain, reserving about 1/4 of the pasta water.
for tomato sauce
Heat the tomato over medium-high heat. Thin or loosen with a little pasta water. Stir in 1/2 cup of olive oil and the butter until the butter is incorporated.
Toss the gnocchi with the tomato sauce. Stir in the parsley and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Divide the gnocchi on 4 serving plates and drizzle with olive oil.
for pulled pork
In a 5 to 6 quart slow cooker, combine onion, oregano, bay leaves, tomatoes and puree, salt and pepper. Add pork and coat completely.
Cover and cook on high until meat is pull-apart tender, about 6 hours.
Transfer pork to a bowl and shred with two forks.
Sautee in olive oil, pork with spinach and mushrooms. Add 1 1/2 cup of tomato sauce and 2 cups of gnocchi.