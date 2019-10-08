Owner and Chef Danielle from the Breadfruit & Rum Bar shares a recipe for some Red Stripe curried tasty prawns.
INGREDIENTS
• 5 cleaned prawns
• 1 tablespoon of extra virgin oil
• 1 tablespoon of red bell/ tom mix
• 1/4 tablespoon of garlic/thyme mix
• 1/4 tablespoon of salt and pepper
• 1/2 tablespoon of curry powder
• 2 ounces of red stripe beer
INSTRUCTIONS
In small sauté pan, combine extra virgin oil, red bell /tom mix and garlic / Thyme Mix.
On high heat, sauté for 30 seconds.
Add Prawns; make sure they have full contact with pan. Let cook for 1 minute.
At end of 1 minute, add salt and pepper and curry powder.
Flip prawns. Let cook for 1 minute.
Deglaze with 2 ounces of Red Stripe Beer. Simmer 1 minute.