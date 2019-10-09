Chef Christopher from the Wrigley Mansion shares a recipe for a quick and yummy dish red lentils.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup red lentils
• 3 cups chicken stock
• Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Cook on a stove top, using 3 cups of chicken stock to 1 cup of red lentils. Be sure to use a large enough saucepan as the lentils will double in size.
Bring to a boil, cover tightly, reduce heat and simmer until they are tender about 5-7 minutes
Be sure to season with salt after cooking – if salt is added before, the lentils will become tough.