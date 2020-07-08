At home Chef Suzanne Bissett shares a recipe for a quick and easy great tasting pasta salad.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound dried pasta like fusilli, penne, rotini or farfalle (bow tie)
• 1 cup sliced bell pepper (1 medium)
• 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
• 1 cup steamed broccoli
• 1/3 cup thinly sliced scallions (5 to 6)(optional)
• 1/4 cup sliced cucumber
• 1 can drained black olives or your favorite
• 1 cup (2 ounces) hard cheese like cheddar cubed
• 1 log of hard salami cubed
• 1/3 cup fresh parsley or basil, optional
for dressing
• 1/2 bottle of Paul Newman’s Italian dressing or your favorite brand
• 1/4 cup red wine vinegar (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine all ingredients, toss, and refrigerate and Enjoy!