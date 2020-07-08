Delicious! Full recipe: https://bit.ly/2VYVLbW

At home Chef Suzanne Bissett shares a recipe for a quick and easy great tasting pasta salad.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 pound dried pasta like fusilli, penne, rotini or farfalle (bow tie)

• 1 cup sliced bell pepper (1 medium)

• 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

• 1 cup steamed broccoli

• 1/3 cup thinly sliced scallions (5 to 6)(optional)

• 1/4 cup sliced cucumber

• 1 can drained black olives or your favorite

• 1 cup (2 ounces) hard cheese like cheddar cubed

• 1 log of hard salami cubed

• 1/3 cup fresh parsley or basil, optional

for dressing

• 1/2 bottle of Paul Newman’s Italian dressing or your favorite brand

• 1/4 cup red wine vinegar (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine all ingredients, toss, and refrigerate and Enjoy!

Tags

