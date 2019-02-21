Quiche Pastry Dough
2 cups all purpose flour
8 oz butter, chilled and cut into ½” pieces
about ½ cup cold water
1 tsp salt
pinch of sugar
In food processor, pulse butter into flour to form pea size flour balls.
Place in standing mixture. Add salt, sugar and water on low speed just to combine. Put dough on cutting board to make sure all flour is combined. Allow to rest at least 2 hours before rolling.
Roll out 8 ounces of dough to 1’4 “ thickness, dock with a fork or docker and form into 9” pie shell.
Chill for 15 minutes before filling.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
1 pound broccoli, washed and cut into florets
1/4 stick butter
8 ounces goat cheese
1 bunch green onions, cleaned and chopped
½ cup fresh herbs such as tarragon, basil or chives
Cook broccoli florets in a sauté pan with butter and salt. Cover and allow to steam for 5 minutes over medium heat until tender.
Remove from heat and cool.
In chilled pie shell, line green onions, herbs and then cooled broccoli.
Top with crumbled goat cheese.
Season with salt and pepper.
Top with following egg mixture.
Combine in a bowl:
6 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 ½ cups half half
Bake at 350 for 25-35 minutes or until puffed and golden in center.
Serves 6-8.
Potato, Herb and Wilted Romaine Soup
1 pound white onions, minced
2 cups celery, finely chopped
8 garlic cloves, minced
1 TBSP finely chopped rosemary
1 stick butter
2 bay leaves
½ cup dry white wine
2 ½ cups Yukon gold potatoes, cut into 1 “ dice with skin on
½ gallon chicken stock
4 heads romaine lettuce, chopped
2 lemons, juiced
Salt and pepper
Melt butter in soup or stock pot. Add onions, celery, rosemary and garlic. Saute until wilted. Add salt pepper and bay leaves. Saute for 5 more minutes. Degalze with white wine. Bring to boil for 3 minutes. Add chicken stock. Season with a little more salt and pepper. Bring to boil and reduce heat to simmer for 20 minutes. Add potatoes and simmer until tender. Add chopped romaine and lemon juice. Simmer 5 minutes and taste for seasoning.
Serves 8-10.
