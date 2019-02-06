Quesadillas de Costilla
3 lb bone in beef short ribs
2 cups chopped onion
1 tbsp chopped garlic
8 guajillo chiles stemmed
1 bottle dark beer such as negra modelo
2 tsp cumin
1 tsp black pepper
1 tbsp kosher salt
2 tbsp mexican oregano
2 cups water
4 large flour tortillas
3 cups shredded oaxaca cheese
guacamole , pico de gallo, sour cream and cabbage to serve along side
In a large saucepan over medium high heat sear short ribs until well browned on all sides. Remove the ribs then using the fat from the ribs brown the onion and garlic. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for a couple minutes to soften the chiles, let cool then pour into a blender and puree until smooth.
put ribs in a large roasting pan and pour sauce over them , cover and bake at 300 for 3 1/2 hours until tener. let meat cool then pull out bones and chop, reheat meat in the sauce. Place a flour tortilla in a large lightly oiled pan, sprinkle with cheese and then put some meat on 1/2 and fold over, cook over medium heat until light brown and melted, cut into wedges and serve. Repeat for remaining quesadillas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.