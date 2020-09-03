YUM! Try it yourself! Full recipe: https://bit.ly/32JmFao

Host and Celebrity Chef Alton Brown of Good Eats and Quarantine Quitchen shares a fresh and tasty recipe for a healthy salad.

INGREDIENTS

• 4 ounces of French bread, sliced into 1-inch cubes (about 3 cups bread cubes)

• 7 tablespoons Healthy Choice Power Dressing Garden French

• 1 1/2 teaspoons safflower or other neutral oil

• 2 (5-ounce) ripe avocados, pitted, peeled, and sliced into thin wedges

• 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• 3 lightly packed cups butter lettuce, torn into 2- to 3-inch pieces

• 3/4 cup (4 ounces) thinly sliced rounds of hearts of palm

• 1/4 cup (1 ounce) finely diced inner celery stalks

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat the oven to 300 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine the bread with 1 tablespoon dressing and the oil.

Toss, squeezing the bread lightly, to coat it completely with the dressing and oil.

Transfer to a sheet pan and bake, stirring occasionally, until the croutons are lightly browned and crisp, about 30 minutes.

Let cool to room temperature. Measure out 1 cup of croutons for the salad and save the remainder for another use.

In a medium bowl, toss the avocado slices with the lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon of salt.

Divide the lettuce between four chilled salad plates and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Top with the seasoned avocado, hearts of palm, and celery.

Drizzle 1 1/2 tablespoons dressing over each salad, then top with the croutons and a few grinds of black pepper.

Serve immediately.

