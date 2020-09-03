Host and Celebrity Chef Alton Brown of Good Eats and Quarantine Quitchen shares a fresh and tasty recipe for a healthy salad.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 ounces of French bread, sliced into 1-inch cubes (about 3 cups bread cubes)
• 7 tablespoons Healthy Choice Power Dressing Garden French
• 1 1/2 teaspoons safflower or other neutral oil
• 2 (5-ounce) ripe avocados, pitted, peeled, and sliced into thin wedges
• 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• 3 lightly packed cups butter lettuce, torn into 2- to 3-inch pieces
• 3/4 cup (4 ounces) thinly sliced rounds of hearts of palm
• 1/4 cup (1 ounce) finely diced inner celery stalks
• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat the oven to 300 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine the bread with 1 tablespoon dressing and the oil.
Toss, squeezing the bread lightly, to coat it completely with the dressing and oil.
Transfer to a sheet pan and bake, stirring occasionally, until the croutons are lightly browned and crisp, about 30 minutes.
Let cool to room temperature. Measure out 1 cup of croutons for the salad and save the remainder for another use.
In a medium bowl, toss the avocado slices with the lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon of salt.
Divide the lettuce between four chilled salad plates and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Top with the seasoned avocado, hearts of palm, and celery.
Drizzle 1 1/2 tablespoons dressing over each salad, then top with the croutons and a few grinds of black pepper.
Serve immediately.