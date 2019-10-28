Owner and Chef Maggie from Whisked Away Cooking School shares a recipe for some yummy cake muffins.
INGREDIENTS
for crumb topping
• 1/4 cup packed light or dark brown sugar
• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
for pumpkin muffins
• 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
• 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
• 2/3 cup packed light or dark brown sugar
• 2 large eggs, at room temperature
• 1 cup pumpkin puree
• 1/2 cup canola oil
• 1/3 cup milk
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
for cheesecake filling
• 6 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 1 egg yolk
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 3 Tablespoons granulated sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Line a 12-count muffin tin with cupcake liners.
Lightly spray liners with cooking spray.
This recipe makes 14-16 muffins, so you may need a second muffin tin.
For the crumb topping: Combine the brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon in a small bowl and mix until combined.
Add the melted butter and gently mix with a fork until crumbs form. Don’t over-mix into a paste. Just mix until it is crumbly. Set aside.
For the pumpkin muffins: Whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice together in a large bowl. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk the brown sugar, eggs, pumpkin, oil, milk, and vanilla extract together. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk or stir until just combined. Avoid over-mixing.
For the cheesecake filling: Using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle or whisk attachment, beat the cream cheese in a medium bowl on medium-high speed until smooth and creamy.
Beat in the egg yolk, vanilla extract, and sugar until combined.
Spoon 1 heaping tablespoon of pumpkin muffin batter into the muffin cups.
Layer with about 1 spoonful (not quite a full tablespoon) of cheesecake filling, then another heaping tablespoon of muffin batter– or however much batter is needed to fill the cups all the way to the top.
Some cheesecake filling may poke out of the top or on the sides.
Sprinkle crumb topping onto each, then press it down into the tops of the muffins to help prevent it from falling off as the muffins bake.
Bake for 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the edge of the cupcake comes out with crumbs attached.
Allow the muffins to cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then transfer to a wire rack to cool until ready to eat.