Owner and Chef Maggie from Whisked Away Cooking School shares a fun recipe for a treat great for an afternoon snack.
INGREDIENTS
• 8 hot dogs
• 1 sheet Pepperidge Farm puff pastry
• 16 small edible sugar eyes or large black nonpareils
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Thaw puff pastry per package instructions. Unfold the puff pastry. Cut it into 16 -1/8” thick strips and 8-1/4” thick strips.
Pat dry each hot dog with a paper kitchen towel.
Wrap the thicker puff pastry piece around the hot dog, making sure to leave a gap for the eyes. Repeat the same with the thin strips.
When done, place them onto a sheet tray lined with parchment paper.
Bake until the pastry is puffed and golden brown, about 15 minutes.
Let them cool slightly before adding the eyes.
If you are using candy eyes, put a little ketchup or mustard on the back side of the eye and stick to the hot dog. If using nonpareils, press them into the hot dog where the eyes should be.
Serve with mustard and ketchup.