Owner and Chef Perry of Queen Creek Olive Mill shares a recipe for sweet and salty brie cheese.
INGREDIENTS
• One wheel Brie or Camembert (8-12 ounces)
• 8- 10 slices prosciutto
For glaze
• 2 tablespoons of honey
• 2 tablespoons of Queen Creek Olive Mill Bourbon Cask White Balsamic Vinegar
INSTRUCTIONS
Lay the prosciutto slices out on a work surface so they overlap in the middle and look like the spokes of a wheel.
Put the cheese round in the middle of the prosciutto and bring up one slice at a time to cover. The cheese should be fully wrapped in prosciutto.
Using a grill pan, cook over medium heat until starting to turn golden and crisp, about 3 minutes. Flip with a spatula and cook until golden and crisp on the other side, about 3 minutes.
Remove pan from heat and let rest in the pan for 4-5 minutes until hot throughout and gooey.
Transfer to serving dish and drizzle with honey balsamic glaze. Serve immediately with crackers and bread.
