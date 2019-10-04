Chef Chuck from Hearth 61 at Mountain Shadows shares a recipe for 3 different ways to cook potato pancakes along with 2 different creams.
INGREDIENTS
potato pancakes
• 1/4 cup of all-purpose flour
• 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder
• 1 each large egg
• 1/4 cup of plain yogurt
• 1/2 lemon, juiced
• To taste kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 2-3 medium russet potatoes, (about 1-1/4 lb.)
• 1/4 yellow onion
• 1-2 tablespoon vegetable oil
for smoked salmon pancakes
• 1/2 large red onion, thinly sliced
• 3 tablespoons of lemon juice
• Dill Crème Fraiche
• 4 potato pancakes
• 1/2 pound of Smoked salmon, thinly sliced (2oz on each cake)
• 1 tablespoon of chives, sliced
for beef tenderloin pancakes
• Horseradish Cream
• 4 potato pancakes
• 1/2 a pound of tenderloin of beef, cooked medium rare to medium; thinly sliced
• 1/4 cup of bacon onion jam (caramelized onions cooked in bacon, chopped)
for shiitake mushroom pancakes
• As needed Horseradish cream
• 4 potato pancakes
• 1/2 a pound of Shiitake mushrooms, sautéed in butter
• As needed pickled red onion
for dill creme fraiche
• 1/2 cup of Crème fraiche (substitute sour cream)
• 2 teaspoons of vodka
• 2 teaspoons of dill, sliced
• To taste kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
for horseradish cream
• 1 cup of heavy cream
• 1 tablespoon of prepared horseradish
• 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce
• To taste kosher salt
INSTRUCTIONS
for potato pancakes
In a medium-size mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, egg, yogurt, lemon, salt and pepper; set aside.
Peel the potatoes and onion and grate by hand or in a food processor, add to the flour / yogurt mixture and mix well.
Allow this mixture to “rest” at least 15-20 minutes. Strain through a colander
Pre-heat a large electric griddle to 350 degrees; spread out the oil over the surface of the grill.
Scoop out about 3 tablespoons of the potato mixture and form into a flat pancake about 3” wide.
Repeat, making 12 pancakes. Cook until golden brown, 6 minutes per side.
for smoked salmon
Combine the red onion and lemon juice in a small mixing bowl. Allow to macerate for about 30 minutes or so until the onions take on a bright red color. Drain.
Spread a tablespoon of the dill crème fraiche over 4 of the pancakes. Arrange the smoked salmon on top of the cream.
Top the salmon with a dollop of the cream followed by the pickled red onion.
Sprinkle with chives.
for beef tenderloin
Spread some of the horseradish cream over 4 of the pancakes. Arrange the beef on top of the cream.
Top with a dollop of horseradish cream and a spoonful of the bacon onion jam.
for shiitake mushrrom
Spread some of the horseradish cream over 4 of the pancakes.
Arrange the mushrooms on top of the cream.
Top with a dollop of horseradish cream and some of the pickled red onion.
for dill cream fraiche
Whisk together all ingredients in a glass or stainless steel bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use.
for horseradish cream
Whisk cream until it holds medium hard peaks. Fold in remaining ingredients.