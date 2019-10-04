Chef Chuck from Hearth 61 at Mountain Shadows shares a recipe for 3 different ways to cook potato pancakes along with 2 different creams.

INGREDIENTS

potato pancakes

• 1/4 cup of all-purpose flour

• 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

• 1 each large egg

• 1/4 cup of plain yogurt

• 1/2 lemon, juiced

• To taste kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2-3 medium russet potatoes, (about 1-1/4 lb.)

• 1/4 yellow onion

• 1-2 tablespoon vegetable oil

for smoked salmon pancakes

• 1/2 large red onion, thinly sliced

• 3 tablespoons of lemon juice

• Dill Crème Fraiche 

• 4 potato pancakes

• 1/2 pound of Smoked salmon, thinly sliced (2oz on each cake)

• 1 tablespoon of chives, sliced

for beef tenderloin pancakes

• Horseradish Cream

• 4 potato pancakes

• 1/2 a pound of tenderloin of beef, cooked medium rare to medium; thinly sliced

• 1/4 cup of bacon onion jam (caramelized onions cooked in bacon, chopped)

for shiitake mushroom pancakes

• As needed Horseradish cream

• 4 potato pancakes

• 1/2 a pound of Shiitake mushrooms, sautéed in butter

• As needed pickled red onion

for dill creme fraiche

• 1/2 cup of Crème fraiche (substitute sour cream)

• 2 teaspoons of vodka

• 2 teaspoons of dill, sliced

• To taste kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

for horseradish cream

• 1 cup of heavy cream

• 1 tablespoon of prepared horseradish

• 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

• To taste kosher salt

INSTRUCTIONS

for potato pancakes

In a medium-size mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, egg, yogurt, lemon, salt and pepper; set aside.

Peel the potatoes and onion and grate by hand or in a food processor, add to the flour / yogurt mixture and mix well.

Allow this mixture to “rest” at least 15-20 minutes. Strain through a colander

Pre-heat a large electric griddle to 350 degrees; spread out the oil over the surface of the grill.

Scoop out about 3 tablespoons of the potato mixture and form into a flat pancake about 3” wide.

Repeat, making 12 pancakes. Cook until golden brown, 6 minutes per side.

for smoked salmon

Combine the red onion and lemon juice in a small mixing bowl. Allow to macerate for about 30 minutes or so until the onions take on a bright red color. Drain.

Spread a tablespoon of the dill crème fraiche over 4 of the pancakes. Arrange the smoked salmon on top of the cream.

Top the salmon with a dollop of the cream followed by the pickled red onion.

Sprinkle with chives.

for beef tenderloin

Spread some of the horseradish cream over 4 of the pancakes. Arrange the beef on top of the cream.

Top with a dollop of horseradish cream and a spoonful of the bacon onion jam.

for shiitake mushrrom

Spread some of the horseradish cream over 4 of the pancakes.

Arrange the mushrooms on top of the cream.

Top with a dollop of horseradish cream and some of the pickled red onion. 

for dill cream fraiche

Whisk together all ingredients in a glass or stainless steel bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use. 

for horseradish cream

Whisk cream until it holds medium hard peaks. Fold in remaining ingredients.

