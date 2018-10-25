Potato Leek Soup
1/2 lb butter
8 cloves garlic, chopped
2.5 lbs russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2 “ chunks
6 large leeks
1 cup white wine
S+ P
Pinch fresh ground nutmeg
1.5 quarts chicken or vegetable stock
3/4 cup heavy cream
Trim and chop leeks into 1” slices. Soak and clean several in cold water changes.
Lay to dry on paper towels.
In large saucepan, melt butter and add potatoes. Sauté over medium heat for 8 minutes, season with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Add leeks and garlic. Sauté for 8 more minutes. Deglaze with white wine, bring to boil and allow to boil 2 minutes.
Add chicken stock, bring to boil, cover and lower heat to simmer for 40 minutes.
Purée to smooth consistency. Add heavy cream and adjust seasonings.
Serves 8-10.
