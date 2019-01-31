Pot au Feu
(Chicken with vegetables in herb broth)
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 Whole Chicken (about 3 lbs)
12 C. Chicken Stock
8 Leeks
8 Turnips (small)
4 Carrots (medium)
4 stalks Celery
1 Onion (large)
1 Bouquet Garni (with bayleaf, clove, thyme, and parsley tied in cheesecloth)
4 Tomatoes
3 Tbsp Portobello powder (optional)
1 C. Fingerling potatoes
Tie chicken legs together with kitchen twine and place in large pot with stock. Bring to a simmer over med-low heat and skim all fat and foam that rises to the top. Cook 15 minutes. Add vegetables and cover. Finish cooking approximately 25-30 minutes until chicken is cooked and vegetables are tender.
Remove leeks & chill (reserve for another recipe, such as leek salad with lemon & mustard grain dressing). Carve chicken into 8 pieces and place on platter with vegetables. Serve broth as soup with the meal.
