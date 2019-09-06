Owner and Chef Christopher Collins of The Macintosh shares a recipe for a flavorful pork terrine.
INGREDIENTS
• 3 tablespoons of brandy
• 2 tablespoons of melted butter
• 1 cup of minced onion
• 42 ounces of ground pork
• 6 slices of ham (your choice, thin slices)
• 10 ounces of bacon (plus 16 slices for lining)
• 1 tablespoon of garlic, minced
• 2 teaspoons of kosher salt
• 2 teaspoons of dried thyme
• 1 teaspoon of allspice
• 1 teaspoon of black pepper
• 2 eggs, beaten
• 1/4 of cup whipping cream
INSTRUCTIONS
Add brandy to pan and cook over medium heat until reduced to 2 tablespoons; set aside.
Melt butter in heavy medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until soft and translucent but not brown, about 8 minutes.
Combine ground pork and chopped bacon in large bowl. Using fork or fingertips, mix together until well blended.
Add sautéed onion, garlic, 2 1/2 teaspoons of salt, thyme, allspice, and pepper to bowl with pork mixture and stir until incorporated.
Add eggs, cream, and reduced Cognac. Stir until well blended.
Line 9x5x3-inch metal loaf pan with bacon slices, arranging 8 slices across width of pan and 3 slices on each short side of pan and overlapping pan on all sides.
Using hands, lightly and evenly press half of meat mixture (about 3 1/4 cups) onto bottom of pan atop bacon slices. Arrange ham strips over in single layer, top with remaining meat mixture.
Fold bacon slices over, covering pâté. Cover pan tightly with foil. Place pan in 13x9x2-inch metal baking pan and transfer to oven.
Pour boiling water into baking pan to come halfway up sides of loaf pan.
Bake pâté in 325-degree oven until a thermometer inserted through foil into center registers 155°F, about 2 hours 15 minutes.
Remove loaf pan from baking pan and transfer to rimmed baking sheet.
Place heavy skillet or 2 to 3 heavy cans atop pâté to weigh down. Chill overnight.
Run a knife around the inside edge of terrine and let stand in mold in a pan with 1 inch of hot water for 2 minutes.
Drain any excess liquid from pan and remove terrine onto cutting board.
Cut in 1/2 thick slices and serve with cornichons, spicy mustard and your favorite Noble bread selections.