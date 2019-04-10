Citrus Cured Pork Belly BLT
For the Pork Belly
5# Pork Belly with skin removed
1cup White sugar
½ cup Kosher salt
2T Orange Zest
2T Lime zest
2T Lemon zest
1T Chopped rosemary
Procedure
In a mixing bowl, mix all dry ingredients together and let sit for 20 minutes. Dry pork belly as much as possible and rub with salt mixture and be very liberal with the cure. Place in a pan and let cure for 24 hours. Set your oven at 450 degrees. Remove the pork belly and rinse under cold water until all the cure is removed. The pork belly should be a little stiffer to the touch. Place in a sheet tray with a rack and place in a 450-degree oven for 20 minutes or so until the outside is caramelized. Drop the heat in the oven to 250 degrees and let roast for another 90 minutes. Remove and let rest for 20 min.
1ea Ciabatta roll
1 large Heirloom tomato
3 leaves Butter lettuce
3T Creole mustard aioli
To assemble sandwich
Once your Pork Belly is rested, slice three generous size pieces. Slice heirloom tomato thick, cut your roll in half and toast in a pan or the grill with a little butter. Place your pork belly on the bottom bun. Lay your tomato over the top of the pork belly, top with the lettuce, spread the aioli on the bun and enjoy!
Warm Castelvetrano Olives with Mustard Cheddar and Marcona Almonds
For the olives
2 cup Castelvetrano olives
½ cup Canola oil
1 oz Pickling spice
2 clove Garlic
4 sprigs Thyme
2 sprigs Rosemary
1 ea Bay leaf
1 large Orange peel
Procedure
Place oil in a pot and heat until warm and viscus. Place pickling spice, garlic, thyme, rosemary, bay leaf, and orange peel in cheesecloth and tie with butcher string. In a metal bowl, place aromatics in the bowl with olives and pour the warm oil over the top. Let marinate overnight and warm slightly before eating.
To finish
2 oz Mustard cheddar
1 oz Marcona almonds
In a shallow dish, place 10 warm olives down and drizzle some warm olive oil in the dish. Place five cubes of cheese and two tablespoons of Marcona almonds. Garnish with an orange peel and enjoy with a dirty martini.
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Chorizo stuffed with blue cheese, walnuts and grilled radicchio
1 Dates pitted
1# Ground chorizo
12 strips Smoked bacon
2 T Crumbled blue cheese
2 oz Julienne grilled radicchio
1 oz Toasted walnuts
Start by rendering your chorizo until fully cooked, drain and cool. Split your dates to make a pocket and stuff with chilled chorizo. Wrap with bacon and skewer to hold everything in place. In a sauté pan, heat a half cup of oil and shallow fry the dates until the bacon is rendered and the inside is nice and hot. In a metal bowl, toss the radicchio, blue cheese, and walnuts with a little of the chorizo oil and salt and pepper. In a small dish, place the dates in the bottom and finish with the salad over the top. Enjoy!
