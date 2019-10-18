Owner and Chef Maggie from Whisked Away Cooking School shares a recipe for a delightful dinner dish.
INGREDIENTS
• Vegetable oil (for grill)
• 1/2 cup pineapple juice (from a can)
• 1/4 cup honey
• 1/ 4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
• 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
• 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
• 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
• 4 one-inch thick pork chops
• Kosher salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat grill. Oil grate.
Bring pineapple juice, honey, vinegar, mustard, red pepper flakes, sesame oil, and turmeric to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat and cook, swirling occasionally, until reduced to 3/4 cup, 10–15 minutes.
Let cool. Transfer half of sauce to a small bowl and set aside for serving.
Season pork with salt. Grill over direct heat until browned all over, about 3 minutes per side.
Remove from heat and brush both sides with remaining sauce. Continue to grill, basting with remaining sauce, until charred and coated with a thick layer of glaze and the internal temperature of the pork is 128F.
Transfer pork chops to a wire rack and let rest 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with reserved sauce alongside.