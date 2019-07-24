Owner and Chef Phil "The Grill" Johnson from the Trap Haus' BBQ shares an easy recipe for fabulous wings.
INGREDIENTS
•12 - 18 Chicken Wings or “Party Wings”
INSTRUCTIONS
Rinse wings in cold water and pat dry (this is a good habit to get into when cooking any kind of poultry).
Place a drying rack over a cookie sheet and place wings on top.
Place into a refrigerator, uncovered, for up to three hours to dehydrate. This is crucial for the texture of the chicken. This process will prevent the wings steaming when you cook it, which creates a rubbery texture. We’re going for crispy here, trying to emulate the texture of fried wings.
When ready to cook, preheat smoker to 225 degrees.
Put wings on the smoker for one hour.
Then remove wings from smoker and drop them in fryer set to 375 degrees. Fry them until the internal temperature reaches 180 degrees for each wing.
Remove from fryer and toss immediately with "Phil the grill rub me all over". Or your favorite rub.
Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.
