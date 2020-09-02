Our very own Suzanne Bissett shares a recipe for yummy pesto grilled portobello mushrooms.
INGREDIENTS
• 6 portobello mushrooms
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 small shallot, minced
• 1 garlic clove, minced
• 1 splash of Chardonnay wine, or as desired
• 3 tablespoons of pesto
• 2 tablespoons of pine nuts
• 1/2 cup of shredded Italian 3 cheese blend
INSTRUCTIONS
Remove stems from mushrooms and finely chop stems.
Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
Add chopped mushrooms stems, shallot, and garlic until softened, about 5 minutes.
Pour wine into the skillet, cook until liquid is evaporated.
Cool mixture to room temperature, about 10 minutes.
Preheat outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.
Brush the olive oil mixture the top of each mushroom and place topside up.
Mix pesto and pine nuts with the mushroom stem mixture together in a bowl.
Spoon into each mushroom.
Sprinkle Italian cheese blend over the filling.
Grill mushrooms on the preheated grill until edges are blackened and stuffing is bubbling, about 10 minutes.