Our very own Suzanne Bisset shares a simple recipe for a delicious grilled cheese sandwiches great for any time.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 slices of Italian bread
• 1 tablespoon of softened butter, divided
• 1 tablespoon of prepared pesto sauce, divided
• 1 slice of provolone cheese
• 2 slices of tomato
• 1 slice of American cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
Spread on side of a slice of bread with butter, and place it, buttered side down, into a nonstick skillet over medium heat.
Spread the top of the bread slice in the skillet with half the pesto sauce, and slice of provolone cheese, tomato slices, and slice of American cheese onto the pesto.
Spread remaining pesto sauce on one side of the second slice of bread, and place the bread slice, pesto side down.
Butter the top side of the sandwich.
Gently fry the sandwich, flipping once, until both sides are golden brown and cheese has melted.