Barbara Fenzl from Les Gourmettes Cooking School shares a recipe that is easy to prepare for a party.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 Tablespoons of mayonnaise
• 1 Tablespoon of Dijon mustard
• ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
• 1 loaf (1 pound) cocktail size pumpernickle bread (about 45 slices)
• 4 ounces of Fontina cheese grated (about 1 cup)
• 6 ounces of thinly sliced regular or turkey pastrami
• Freshly ground black pepper
• 1 cup of sauerkraut, drained, rinsed and squeezed dry
• 1 Tablespoon canola oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix together the mayonnaise, mustard and cayenne pepper in a small bowl.
Spread the mixture on 40 slices of bread.
Sprinkle half the cheese over half the bread slices; top with pastrami, freshly ground black pepper, sauerkraut and remaining cheese.
Place the remaining bread slices firmly on top.
Brush a little of the canola oil over the bottom of a large non-stick skillet or griddle and heat over medium heat.
Add sandwiches in batches and cook until the undersides are lightly toasted, and the cheese has melted, about 45 seconds per side.
Add more oil to the skillet as needed. Cut each sandwich into 2 triangles and serve warm and enjoy.
