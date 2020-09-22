So easy to make at home! Full recipe: https://bit.ly/35V2WYt

Registered Dietitian Jamie Miller from The Village Health Clubs shares an easy recipe for Thai sauce.

INGREDIENTS

• 4 tablespoons powdered peanut butter

• 2 tablespoon coconut aminos or low sodium soy sauce

• 2 tablespoon water

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/2-1 teaspoon Sriracha or chili paste

• 2 teaspoon granulated monk fruit, honey, or sweetener that measures like sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

Add all ingredients to a small bowl and stir together until well combined.

Enjoy with grilled protein or as a sauce to your favorite Thai noodle dish! 

