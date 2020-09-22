Registered Dietitian Jamie Miller from The Village Health Clubs shares an easy recipe for Thai sauce.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 tablespoons powdered peanut butter
• 2 tablespoon coconut aminos or low sodium soy sauce
• 2 tablespoon water
• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
• 1/2-1 teaspoon Sriracha or chili paste
• 2 teaspoon granulated monk fruit, honey, or sweetener that measures like sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
Add all ingredients to a small bowl and stir together until well combined.
Enjoy with grilled protein or as a sauce to your favorite Thai noodle dish!