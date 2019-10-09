Chef Lee from Royal Palms Resort and Spa shares a recipe for yummy twist on french toast.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 large eggs
• 2/3 cup milk
• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/4 cup granulated sugar
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 8 thick slices bread (We use brioche)
• 1 cup peanut butter
• 4 bananas
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat griddle to 350 degrees for heat a skillet over medium heat. Grease well with butter.
Spread each slice of the brioche evenly with peanut butter.
Peel the bananas avut cut in half then slice down the middle. Lay them on the brioche and make a sandwich.
Add all the remaining ingredients to a blender or to a shallow dish and whisk well to combine.
If whisking by hand, it's okay if the flour doesn't mix in completely smooth.
Dip bread slices into the egg mixture, dredging them well on both sides, and place on hot, greased griddle or skillet.
Cook for a few minutes, until the bottom of the breads starts to get golden brown. Flip and cook on the other side the same.
Once cooked, cut in half as a triangle.
Remove to a plate. Serve warm, with sauce Anglaise and bacon mascarpone.
For the bacon mascarpone mix 1 cup of mascarpone with 3/4 cup crispy chopped bacon.