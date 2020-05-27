Can't say no to pasta! Full recipe: https://bit.ly/2XyICWR

Chef Joey Maggiore from The Maggiore Group shares a recipe for pasta great for a quick lunch dish.

INGREDEINTS

• 4 to 6 tomatoes

• 1 1/2 box of pasta

• 6 garlic cloves, chopped

• 1/2 cup of extra virgin oil

• 10 torn basil leaves

• Salt and pepper and sugar to taste

• 2 cups of fresh chopped mozzarella

INSTRUCTIONS

Chop fresh tomatoes and set aside.

Chop in 1/2 the 6 garlic cloves and fry them in a saute pan with 1/2 of extra virgin oil.

Add the tomatoes, 10 torn basil leaves, salt, pepper and sugar if tomatoes are acidic and let the sauce thicken a bit.

Put a saucepan with salted water on the stove where you will cook your pasta - remember pasta al dente.

When pasta is cooked, drain and place in the sauce and add 2 cups of chopped fresh mozzarella.

Drizzle with extra virgin oil and shaved Parmesan cheese.

Enjoy!

